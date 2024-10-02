Twitter
IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma drives his Rs 31500000 car after Test series win over Bangladesh; watch

Gautam Adani's new move, merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

'We do not ask people to get married or...': Sadhguru's Isha Foundation on charges of 'forcing women to become hermits'

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Karan Johar revealed having crush on Anushka Sharma during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; actress said, 'I am feeling...'

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma drives his Rs 31500000 car after Test series win over Bangladesh; watch

As Rohit made his way home, he was seen driving his luxury Lamborghini Urus, valued at Rs 3.15 crore, around the city. A video of Rohit Sharma enjoying his ride in the Lamborghini quickly went viral on social media.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 04:25 PM IST

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma drives his Rs 31500000 car after Test series win over Bangladesh; watch
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was back home in Mumbai yesterday after leading India to secure a dominating seven-wicket win over Bangladesh on the final day of a rain-hit second Test in Kanpur to seal a 2-0 series victory.

As Rohit made his way home, he was seen driving his luxury Lamborghini Urus, valued at Rs 3.15 crore, around the city. A video of Rohit Sharma enjoying his ride in the Lamborghini quickly went viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Rohit's Lamborghini Urus is a striking bright blue, featuring a number plate with special significance for the Indian skipper. The last digits, '0264,' represents his highest score of 264 runs in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in November 2013. This remarkable achievement set the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s another half-century powered India to Bangladesh in the weather-hit second Test to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series on Tuesday.

India, after dismissing Bangladesh for 146 runs in the second innings, thanks to three-wicket hauls by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, achieved the victory target of 95 runs in 17.2 overs, with Jaiswal and Kohli scoring 51 and unbeaten 29 runs respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

Meet actress, who debuted opposite Salman Khan at 17, was compared to Aishwarya Rai, quit Bollywood after...

Angry Indigo passengers scream at airline staff over flight delay, watch viral video

Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai, details inside

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

