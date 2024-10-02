Viral Video: Rohit Sharma drives his Rs 31500000 car after Test series win over Bangladesh; watch

As Rohit made his way home, he was seen driving his luxury Lamborghini Urus, valued at Rs 3.15 crore, around the city. A video of Rohit Sharma enjoying his ride in the Lamborghini quickly went viral on social media.

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was back home in Mumbai yesterday after leading India to secure a dominating seven-wicket win over Bangladesh on the final day of a rain-hit second Test in Kanpur to seal a 2-0 series victory.

Watch the viral video here:

Captain Rohit Sharma is back in Mumbai, heading home in his dashing blue Lamborghini. pic.twitter.com/vqI5ZJt5n0 — (@rushiii_12) October 1, 2024

Rohit's Lamborghini Urus is a striking bright blue, featuring a number plate with special significance for the Indian skipper. The last digits, '0264,' represents his highest score of 264 runs in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in November 2013. This remarkable achievement set the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s another half-century powered India to Bangladesh in the weather-hit second Test to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series on Tuesday.

India, after dismissing Bangladesh for 146 runs in the second innings, thanks to three-wicket hauls by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, achieved the victory target of 95 runs in 17.2 overs, with Jaiswal and Kohli scoring 51 and unbeaten 29 runs respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

