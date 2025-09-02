Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive
VIRAL
Amid the politics going on in the eastern state of Bihar ahead of the assembly elections this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen dancing with boys at Patna's Marine Drive expressway, a day after the Opposition's Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded. His dance video went viral.
The Marine Drive in Patna has been recently inaugurated and Tejashwi Yadav decided to enjoy a drive there along with his nephew who came to visit his family from Singapore. There he met a group of young artists recording reel videos for social media. The group of boys invited him to join them and the RJD leader excitedly accepted the invitation.
Tejashwi happily joined the group and quickly picked up a few trending dance steps and even tried to mimic Bollywood actor and top dancer Hrithik Roshan's signature steps. Capturing the emotions of the moment, Rohini Acharya captioned the video, “The heart is still a child... fun time at Patna Marine Drive.”
Yadav can be seen eagerly learning the trendy dance steps from the young boys like a dedicated apprentice, making him a true leader of the younger generation. Sharing the video, Yadav wrote, “The 16-day Voter Rights Yatra concluded yesterday amidst the heat, rain, and humidity. In the night, my nephew from Singapore suggested we go for a drive. On the way, we met some young artist friends on the road who were singing and making reels. They invited us to join, so we gave it a try. Together, we will work in harmony, simplicity, and ease, aligning with the expectations, aspirations, dreams, and hopes of the youth, rising above caste and religion, and taking a pledge to build a new Bihar through a change in government.”
One of the videos shows him dancing to the Bhojpuri song ‘Lalu bina chaalu ee Bihar na hoi’, which was a tribute to his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. He then made his way to the front to continue his performance as the children cheered.
He further joined the young creators who were lip-syncing and delivering dialogues. They chanted “Tejashwi bhaiya zindabaad,” as the RJD leader walked alongside them.