Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive

Ratan Tata's TCS bags BIG deal of Rs 5669 crore from Scandinavian company, its business is...

Is Virat Kohli's mega-budget biopic in works? Popular TV actor makes shocking claims

Swara Bhasker REFUSES to comment on Kangana Ranaut's political career, but says 'rajneeti glamours nahi hai jaha aap...' | Exclusive

Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit increments for...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for alleged 'fraud, misbehaviour' on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War sets

Maratha reservation protest: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends hunger strike as govt accepts demands

School holiday: Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad closed on September 3 due to heavy rains; check details

Not Virat Kohli or Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir names 25-year-old batter as India's 'Most Stylish' player

Tremors jolt Afghanistan twice in 48 hours after being hit by Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive

Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimic this Bol

Ratan Tata's TCS bags BIG deal of Rs 5669 crore from Scandinavian company, its business is...

Ratan Tata's TCS bags BIG deal of Rs 5669 crore from Scandinavian company, its b

Is Virat Kohli's mega-budget biopic in works? Popular TV actor makes shocking claims

Is Virat Kohli's mega-budget biopic in works? Popular TV actor reveals...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive

Amid the politics going on in the eastern state of Bihar ahead of the assembly elections this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen dancing with boys at Patna's Marine Drive expressway, a day after the Opposition's Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded. His dance video went viral.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive
Tejashwi Yadav was seen dancing with boys at Patna's Marine Drive expressway in viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the politics going on in the eastern state of Bihar ahead of the assembly elections this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen dancing with boys at Patna's Marine Drive expressway, a day after the Opposition's Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded. The video was shared by his sister Rohini Acharya on social media and went viral.

Tejashwi Yadav’s dance goes viral

The Marine Drive in Patna has been recently inaugurated and Tejashwi Yadav decided to enjoy a drive there along with his nephew who came to visit his family from Singapore. There he met a group of young artists recording reel videos for social media. The group of boys invited him to join them and the RJD leader excitedly accepted the invitation.

Tejashwi happily joined the group and quickly picked up a few trending dance steps and even tried to mimic Bollywood actor and top dancer Hrithik Roshan's signature steps. Capturing the emotions of the moment, Rohini Acharya captioned the video, “The heart is still a child... fun time at Patna Marine Drive.”

Yadav can be seen eagerly learning the trendy dance steps from the young boys like a dedicated apprentice, making him a true leader of the younger generation. Sharing the video, Yadav wrote, “The 16-day Voter Rights Yatra concluded yesterday amidst the heat, rain, and humidity. In the night, my nephew from Singapore suggested we go for a drive. On the way, we met some young artist friends on the road who were singing and making reels. They invited us to join, so we gave it a try. Together, we will work in harmony, simplicity, and ease, aligning with the expectations, aspirations, dreams, and hopes of the youth, rising above caste and religion, and taking a pledge to build a new Bihar through a change in government.”

One of the videos shows him dancing to the Bhojpuri song ‘Lalu bina chaalu ee Bihar na hoi’, which was a tribute to his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. He then made his way to the front to continue his performance as the children cheered.

ALSO READ: Tejashwi Yadav declares himself INDIA Bloc's Bihar CM face, Akhilesh Yadav reacts 'What better…’ 

He further joined the young creators who were lip-syncing and delivering dialogues. They chanted “Tejashwi bhaiya zindabaad,” as the RJD leader walked alongside them. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of these classes to create educa
Top 5 Bollywood dance face-offs including Pinga, Dola Re Dola and more that still rule our hearts
Top 5 Bollywood dance face-offs including Pinga, Dola Re Dola and more that stil
Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit increments for...
Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit
Shah Rukh Khan dances to celebrate Rani Mukerji's National Award win, says 'Adhoori khwahish...': Watch
Shah Rukh Khan dances to celebrate Rani Mukerji's National Award win
Mumbai Maratha Protest: No permission to Jarange Patil's camp to continue agitation, Mumbai Police ask them to vacate Azad Maidan
Mumbai Maratha Protest: No permission to Patil's camp to continue agitation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE