Viral video: Rinku Singh shows off dance moves to Kareena Kapoor’s 'Fevicol Se', watch

The clip, which showcases Rinku’s impressive dance skills and playful imitation of the song's hook step, has garnered over 79 lakh views on Instagram.

A throwback video featuring cricketer Rinku Singh dancing to Kareena Kapoor’s iconic track "Fevicol Se" has gone viral. Posted by cricketer-turned-content creator Lakhan Arjun Rawat, the video captures a fun-filled moment from 2015, when Rinku and his friends, including Lakhan, were dancing to the popular Bollywood song from Salman Khan's Dabangg 2.

The clip, which showcases Rinku’s impressive dance skills and playful imitation of the song's hook step, has garnered over 79 lakh views on Instagram. The video ends with the friends playfully bantering, and Rinku holding a cute puppy. Lakhan describes their strong bond as "God’s plan," echoing a sentiment Rinku shared after winning the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Watch

Fans have praised Rinku’s dance moves and the heartwarming display of friendship, with many flooding the comments with red heart emojis. The video also reminisces about their days playing zonal cricket together. Rinku Singh was last seen in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, where India achieved a 3-0 victory.