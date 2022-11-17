Search icon
Viral video: Rhino wakes up sleepy dog on road, THIS happens next

The viral video shows Rhino nudging dog sleeping on the road.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi:  In today's dose of happy content on the internet, we have a video that might make you go wow. The adorable clip shows an interaction between a rhino and a dog. Yes, you read that correctly. The short segment was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and has received 85k views so far.

The clip begins with a rhino strolling through the streets when it comes across a sleeping dog and begins sniffing it. The dog awakens after feeling a slight nudge, only to see a massive animal standing nearby. What follows is a natural reaction from any living creature when it is bothered by an animal twice its size. The dog clearly barked and bolted. "If you wanted any proof that the Rhinos are really gentle" reads the video caption.

Since this clip was shared, it has been viewed more than 85k times. The video also has close to 4,000 likes and numerous reactions. Netizens couldn't help but go aww after watching the video and gushed over the adorable scenario in the comments section. “Strangely, the dog couldn't feel the ground shaking or the foot steps or the strange smell of the rhino. Looks like the dog was tired and fast asleep,” wrote a user. “Imagine waking up to something like that” shared another. “The way he is wakes up doggo, it is so adorable to watch, isn't it?,” posted a third.

 

