Rhino chases tourist vehicle in Assam's Manas National Park, video goes viral

Viral video: Rhino chases tourist vehicle in Assam's Manas National Park (Photo: ANI)

Several reports of rhinoceros chasing safari vehicles in National Parks in Assam have recently emerged. One such incident took place on Thursday when a one-horned rhinoceros chased a tourist vehicle in Manas National Park. No casualty was reported in the incident, ANI reported.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the safari jeep was passing through a forest area of the park when a rhinoceros emerged from a bush and started chasing their vehicle. Check out the video:

WATCH Baksa, Assam One-horned rhinoceros seen chasing tourist vehicle in Manas National Park, video goes viral



This happened on December 29. No casualty was reported says Babul Brahma, Forest Range officer, Manas National Park



A separate incident occurred in Kaziranga National Park on Saturday. Here, three jeeps had a miraculous escape when an adult rhino charged at the safari vehicles. The rhino came chasing the vehicles inside Bagori range of the Park and brushed against the tyres of the rear jeep.

There was no report of any injury among the tourists. The mark of the rhino's teeth was later seen on the rear tyre of jeep and the authorities suspect that the animal must have received injuries in the mouth due to which it veered around and retreated into the nearby grasslands.

The tourists in the three jeeps were heard screaming in fright and urging the drivers to speed up. The tourists later said that the drivers displayed immense patience and drove them to safety, thus averting a major mishap.