Rhino chases tourist vehicle in Assam's Manas National Park, video goes viral

Viral video: A video shows a rhino emerging from a bush and starting to chase the vehicle of tourists.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

Viral video: Rhino chases tourist vehicle in Assam's Manas National Park (Photo: ANI)

Several reports of rhinoceros chasing safari vehicles in National Parks in Assam have recently emerged. One such incident took place on Thursday when a one-horned rhinoceros chased a tourist vehicle in Manas National Park. No casualty was reported in the incident, ANI reported.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the safari jeep was passing through a forest area of the park when a rhinoceros emerged from a bush and started chasing their vehicle. Check out the video: 

A separate incident occurred in Kaziranga National Park on Saturday. Here, three jeeps had a miraculous escape when an adult rhino charged at the safari vehicles. The rhino came chasing the vehicles inside Bagori range of the Park and brushed against the tyres of the rear jeep.

There was no report of any injury among the tourists. The mark of the rhino's teeth was later seen on the rear tyre of jeep and the authorities suspect that the animal must have received injuries in the mouth due to which it veered around and retreated into the nearby grasslands.

The tourists in the three jeeps were heard screaming in fright and urging the drivers to speed up. The tourists later said that the drivers displayed immense patience and drove them to safety, thus averting a major mishap.

 

