Viral video: Restaurant serves pasta in a ‘fancy’ wine glass, netizens ask 'why'

New Delhi: It's common for upscale restaurants to entice customers not only with delicious food but also with delightful services that tempt them to return as regulars. The way a dish is presented to guests is one of the important factors that excite the fine-dining experience because it lures them to take a bite! However, plating is not for everyone, as proven by this video shared on Twitter.

this was so unnecessary i’m crying pic.twitter.com/kuG7xr1MSY — (@proyearner) February 13, 2023

Shared on Twitter, the video shows a person serving pasta to a customer in a restaurant. However, the clip continues to show that the attendant brought the pasta in a wine glass. After removing the glass, the pasta falls unevenly over the plate and the man throws the grated cheese on top of the glass on the pasta.

The post received over 1.2 million views and numerous reactions. Almost every Twitter user who commented on the video highlighted the importance of the unusual presentation. Many people also pointed out that the restaurant attempted to be stylish but failed badly.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Twitter comments section said, "it’s killing me that it all lands unevenly on the plate like what was the PURPOSE. " Another person added, "The amount of sauce now stuck in that glass and not on the pasta is heartbreaking" "Is this a wine glass? This is not fancy it’s extra budget…. And for noddles and cheese…," wrote a third.