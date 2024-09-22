Viral video: 'Reptiles make pretty cool...': Woman pampers her pet python, internet is stunned, WATCH

A woman pampering her pet python has gone viral on social media, which has left the netizens stunned.

The video, shared by an Instagram user under the name 'miss_exotics', began with the woman kissing the reptile, as it slowly turned towards her. The video then captures the woman posing with her 'pet'.

"I've heard this a few times throughout the years. Reptiles make pretty cool pets! They don't come with the same issues that cats and dogs bring and they don't require nearly as much day to day care", the woman captioned the video.

She further wrote that interacting with snakes can be very 'calming' experience.

The woman, who boasts a total of 12.5 k followers on Instagram, is often captured petting snakes. Several videos have showed her wrapping pythons around her neck.

Meanwhile, the adorable yet scary video went viral in no time. Several netizens posted their views on the video.

"Ohh I loved my pet snake. He was like a puppy. They are gentle creatures", a user wrote.

Another user commented, "I'm scared".

A third hilariously commented, "That's one happy noodle".