Viral video: Remember 'The Thirsty Crow' story? Take a real life look at it

Viral video: The internet is abuzz with a viral video of a crow displaying remarkable problem-solving skills to quench its thirst. The clip shows the crow perched atop a bottle, attempting to reach the water inside but to no avail as the water level was too low.

Not one to give up easily, the bird ingeniously came up with a solution. It started picking up pebbles with its beak and dropping them into the bottle. As the number of pebbles increased, the water level started to rise until the crow was finally able to drink from the bottle.

This awe-inspiring video has captured the hearts of viewers all over the world who can't help but admire the intelligence and resourcefulness of these birds. Crows, in particular, are widely regarded as one of the smartest birds on the planet.

Interestingly, this incident mirrors the famous 'The Thirsty Crow' story from childhood. The story goes that a thirsty crow found a pot of water but was unable to reach the water as the water level was too low. The bird then started dropping pebbles into the pot until the water level rose enough to quench its thirst.

The crow in the video has brought this story to life, demonstrating that crows can use tools to overcome obstacles and find solutions to their problems. It's a remarkable feat and a reminder that we should recognize and appreciate the intelligence and abilities of all creatures, regardless of their size or perceived significance.

