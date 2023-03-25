Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Remember 'The Thirsty Crow' story? Take a real life look at it

Video of clever crow using pebbles to reach water captures worldwide attention.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Viral video: Remember 'The Thirsty Crow' story? Take a real life look at it
Viral video: Remember 'The Thirsty Crow' story? Take a real life look at it

Viral video: The internet is abuzz with a viral video of a crow displaying remarkable problem-solving skills to quench its thirst. The clip shows the crow perched atop a bottle, attempting to reach the water inside but to no avail as the water level was too low.

Not one to give up easily, the bird ingeniously came up with a solution. It started picking up pebbles with its beak and dropping them into the bottle. As the number of pebbles increased, the water level started to rise until the crow was finally able to drink from the bottle.

This awe-inspiring video has captured the hearts of viewers all over the world who can't help but admire the intelligence and resourcefulness of these birds. Crows, in particular, are widely regarded as one of the smartest birds on the planet.

Interestingly, this incident mirrors the famous 'The Thirsty Crow' story from childhood. The story goes that a thirsty crow found a pot of water but was unable to reach the water as the water level was too low. The bird then started dropping pebbles into the pot until the water level rose enough to quench its thirst.

The crow in the video has brought this story to life, demonstrating that crows can use tools to overcome obstacles and find solutions to their problems. It's a remarkable feat and a reminder that we should recognize and appreciate the intelligence and abilities of all creatures, regardless of their size or perceived significance.

Read more: Can you find the hidden number in THIS optical illusion?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DA hike: How much salary will be increased for Central government employees? Full calculations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.