Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs, has managed to win only 3 out of 12 matches so far. Although they are set to play their next match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 20th. Both teams are currently practicing for the upcoming match. Meanwhile, Indian team and CSK's star player Ravindra Jadeja was spotted horse riding.

Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram handle to share the video of him riding the horse. The 36-year-old captioned the video as "After long time #horseriding." In the video, he can be passionately seen riding a magnificent black colour beast on a green field.

As soon as CSK star shared this video on social media, it quickly went viral. Till now the video has gained over 9 million views, with over 1 million likes and numerous comments.

Social media reaction

Not only his fans but former India cricketer Munaf Patel also could not hold himself from commenting on Jadeja's post. Taking to to the omment section, he wrote, "Darbar" and added fire emojis.

While, one user wrote, "awsome," while another said, "Cricket ke Pushpa bhao."

Taking a jibe at Pakistan, a user commented, "Pakistan ko chai pilane ja rhe hai."

Several useres also called him "Thalapathy," while a section of users added fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

This is not the first time when the star all-rounder has shown his love for horse riding, Ravindra Jadeja has previously shared glimpses of his horse stable on social media.

Ravindra Jadeja's love for horse riding

Jadeja's love for horse riding developed when he visited his friend's place. During an innterview with Hindustan Times, he said, "In life, due to cricket practice, I could never spend enough time at my farmhouse, but I am glad I got the chance in the last few months. I used to go to my friend's place for riding horses and gradually, I got interested in horses and horse breeding. I bought a few horses in 2010 for my farmhouse and have been enjoying taking care of them. I just breed for myself and don't intend to sell them."

Meanwhile, The five-time champions will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. They are currently at the bottom of the points table, with three wins and nine losses in 12 matches.

Jadeja has taken eight wickets in 12 innings with an economy rate of 8.52. He is CSK's second-highest run-scorer this season, with 279 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 140.20.

After IPL 2025, Jadeja is set to tour England with the Indian team for a five-match Test series, starting June 13.