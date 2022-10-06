Search icon
Viral video: 'Ravana' dances to Haryanvi song on streets, leaves netizens in splits

Ravana is seen dancing to the Haryanvi song 52 Gaj Ka Daman on the streets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Somewhere in India, amid Ramlila celebrations, the man who played Ravana decided to entertain guests not just with his dramatic performance but with a good dose of dance as well. Yes, that is correct, as a video of the aforementioned incident has surfaced on the Internet. 

A Twitter user shared a 30-second video of Ravana dancing to the Haryanvi song 52 Gaj Ka Daman on the streets while the audience recorded his performance. The other characters, in fact, also grooved with Ravana, who was in his full costume.

This video was shared on Twitter just a few hours ago and has already garnered over 60,000 views on it and the numbers only keep going up. It has also received several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘stunned’ at it.

“Oh my word. This is Hilarious,” posted an Twitter user. “Oh no,thi is son funny,” wrote a second. A third commented, “it is so fun loving to watch.. jai lankesh!”

