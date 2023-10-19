Viral video: Rats in train pantry caught on camera, Railways responds

Rats were found inside an Indian Railways pantry car, alarming passengers and raising concerns about food safety and hygiene standards.

The long-standing issue of subpar food quality on Indian Railways has been thrust into the spotlight due to a disturbing incident where rats were discovered inside the pantry car of a train, freely roaming and feasting on stored food. The incident, captured on video by a concerned passenger and shared on social media, has raised significant concerns about food safety and hygiene standards on India's extensive rail network.

The video, originally posted on Instagram by user @mangirish_tendulkar, detailed his family's journey on the 11099 LTT MAO Express on October 15. During their trip, they were horrified to witness rats moving freely within the train's pantry car. Using his mobile phone, Tendulkar recorded the alarming sight, which he later shared with the public.

In the social media post, Tendulkar expressed deep dismay, stating, "As a railway enthusiast and frequent traveler, this incident has deeply unsettled me. On October 15, I was aboard the 11099 Madgaon Express, which was scheduled to depart at 1:45 pm but experienced a delay until 3:30 pm. Given my passion for railways, I decided to document the train's engine coupling and began to walk towards the rear. It was then that I made this startling discovery. I observed at least 6-7 rats in the middle of the pantry car, though I could manage to capture footage of only 4 of them."

Frustrated by the situation, Tendulkar attempted to report the issue to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), but the response he received was disheartening. RPF personnel reportedly downplayed the problem, citing the presence of hundreds of rats beneath the tracks and questioning the significance of a few entering the trains. Seeking a more constructive resolution, the passenger approached Assistant Station Master Meena, who, in turn, contacted the Pantry Manager. However, the pantry manager's response was equally disheartening, as he remarked, "There are indeed numerous rats in the pantry. What can we possibly do about it? The railways consistently provide us with only substandard coaches."

Tendulkar eventually managed to file a complaint using the Rail Madad app, expressing hope that swift action would be taken to address the issue.

The matter is viewed seriously and suitable action has been taken.Pantry Car Staff have been sensitised to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the pantry car.

The concerned have been suitably advised to ensure effective pest and rodent control measures which is being ensured. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 18, 2023

The shocking video was also shared on social media by a handle named @mumbaimatterz on October 18. In response to this, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) issued a statement, saying, "The matter is taken seriously, and suitable action has been taken. Pantry Car Staff have been sensitized to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the pantry car. The concerned have been suitably advised to ensure effective pest and rodent control measures, which are being ensured."