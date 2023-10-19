Headlines

Leo review, release live updates: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film opens to packed theatres, positive reviews

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Viral video: Rats in train pantry caught on camera, Railways responds

'I wanted to become doctor, picked engineering because…’: ISRO chief Dr S Somanath makes stunning revelations

'This rotten mindset has to stop': Piyush Goyal slams Sharad Pawar's statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Leo review, release live updates: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film opens to packed theatres, positive reviews

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Viral video: Rats in train pantry caught on camera, Railways responds

Amazing health benefits of cottage cheese (paneer)

7 ways to prevent Vitamin-D deficiency

Yoga poses to boost concentration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Leo review, release live updates: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film opens to packed theatres, positive reviews

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Rats in train pantry caught on camera, Railways responds

Rats were found inside an Indian Railways pantry car, alarming passengers and raising concerns about food safety and hygiene standards.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The long-standing issue of subpar food quality on Indian Railways has been thrust into the spotlight due to a disturbing incident where rats were discovered inside the pantry car of a train, freely roaming and feasting on stored food. The incident, captured on video by a concerned passenger and shared on social media, has raised significant concerns about food safety and hygiene standards on India's extensive rail network.

The video, originally posted on Instagram by user @mangirish_tendulkar, detailed his family's journey on the 11099 LTT MAO Express on October 15. During their trip, they were horrified to witness rats moving freely within the train's pantry car. Using his mobile phone, Tendulkar recorded the alarming sight, which he later shared with the public.

In the social media post, Tendulkar expressed deep dismay, stating, "As a railway enthusiast and frequent traveler, this incident has deeply unsettled me. On October 15, I was aboard the 11099 Madgaon Express, which was scheduled to depart at 1:45 pm but experienced a delay until 3:30 pm. Given my passion for railways, I decided to document the train's engine coupling and began to walk towards the rear. It was then that I made this startling discovery. I observed at least 6-7 rats in the middle of the pantry car, though I could manage to capture footage of only 4 of them."

Frustrated by the situation, Tendulkar attempted to report the issue to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), but the response he received was disheartening. RPF personnel reportedly downplayed the problem, citing the presence of hundreds of rats beneath the tracks and questioning the significance of a few entering the trains. Seeking a more constructive resolution, the passenger approached Assistant Station Master Meena, who, in turn, contacted the Pantry Manager. However, the pantry manager's response was equally disheartening, as he remarked, "There are indeed numerous rats in the pantry. What can we possibly do about it? The railways consistently provide us with only substandard coaches."

Tendulkar eventually managed to file a complaint using the Rail Madad app, expressing hope that swift action would be taken to address the issue.

The shocking video was also shared on social media by a handle named @mumbaimatterz on October 18. In response to this, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) issued a statement, saying, "The matter is taken seriously, and suitable action has been taken. Pantry Car Staff have been sensitized to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the pantry car. The concerned have been suitably advised to ensure effective pest and rodent control measures, which are being ensured."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

7th Pay Commission news: Good news for central govt employees, railways staff ahead of Diwali; check details here

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress cautious about releasing list of candidates after BJP's rebellion

DNA Explainer: India's legal stand on same-sex marriages and the Special Marriage Act

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday and not on a Friday, know why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE