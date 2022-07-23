Search icon
Viral Video: Rat attack a pigeon in New York, watch how it ends

As the rat pulls the bird down the pavement, it flails its wings wildly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

File Photo

A video of a huge rat violently beating a bird on a New York City sidewalk has gone popular on social media. An Instagram account with more than 1.3 million followers, titled "What is New York," posted the footage. More than 1.8 million people have seen it, and there have been more than 66,684 likes.

A user called Jessie Salinas videotaped the street brawl under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, and shared it on Instagram.

As the rat pulls the bird down the pavement, it flails its wings wildly. The rat then kills the pigeon by dragging it underneath a vehicle and eating it. In a remark, a user said, “Who needs the Discovery Channel when you’re walking the streets of New York!” “Damn, I think I’m traumatized,” another user wrote.

