A recent trip to Spiti Valley turned into an unforgettable experience for a tourist when a rare snow leopard was spotted strolling down a road in the mountain region. The majestic creature, known for its elusive nature, was caught on camera as it calmly walked along the road, seemingly unaware of the tourist vehicle following it.

The snow leopard, often referred to as the "ghost of the mountains," is a rare sighting, making this experience even more special for the tourist. The footage serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving these natural habitats and the incredible experiences that await those who venture into the wilderness.

The tourist's Instagram video of the snow leopard quickly went viral after being shared online. In the clip, the majestic cat is seen strolling down the road, seemingly unfazed by the presence of a vehicle full of humans behind it. Instead of fleeing, the snow leopard continued to lead the way, with the tourists following at a safe distance. The unusual encounter left many in awe, and the video garnered widespread attention and reactions on social media.

The caption read, “On 5th May 2025, between 6 to 7 PM, while travelling from Kaza to Nako, around 8–10 km after crossing Tabo, we witnessed something unforgettable — a snow leopard on the road! These rare creatures are hardly ever seen, especially in May. It stood there calmly, blending into the rocky Spiti landscape. Truly a magical moment of our journey,” the post read.

Reacting to the post a user wrote, “You guys are damn lucky!!! To witness the ghost of mountains on road and that too for so long!!!! Wish I had a chance to see this beauty like this.” “Stop the engine. Let the majestic go. That was the protocol. Instead of scaring with machine sounds,” commented another user. “Bro, it's a rare sight... Spotting a Snow leopard is very tough and you saw it while sitting in your car.” reacted another user.



This extraordinary encounter highlights the thrill of exploring the great outdoors and the possibility of witnessing rare wildlife moments. Spiti Valley, with its breathtaking landscapes and diverse wildlife, offers tourists a chance to experience the beauty of the Himalayas uniquely.