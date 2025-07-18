Viral video: Rare black panther spotted with two leopards in Tamil Nadu, netizens say 'seems they are on mission'

In the clip, two spotted leopards are seen roaming with a melanistic leopard, which is quite dark in colour.

A black leopard (melanistic leopard) was spotted roaming with two normal-coloured leopards in a lush green area of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. It was a rare sight for wildlife lovers and forest officials.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the rare footage on Twitter (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Bagheera (black panther) and other friends for a night walk on the streets of Nilgiris. What a rare thing."

In the clip, two spotted leopards are seen roaming with a melanistic leopard, which is quite dark in colour. It is very unusual for melanistic and non-melanistic species to roam together.

Watch here

The video, originally posted on July 16, has been garnering lakhs of views and several comments. After July 16, the clip has been reshared on several social media accounts.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "Black panther with two other leopards in Nilgiris rare and remarkable sight."

Another user said, "It seems they are on an important mission."

A third user commented, "Installation of sensory lights helped fetching these memorable shots..nice"

Another user wrote, ''The ultimate nocturnal predator!!!! We'll get to see more black leopards in the wild...''

About the black panther

Parveen Kumar also shared, ''In India, a black panther is a melanistic variant of the common leopard (Panthera pardus). These animals appear black due to a genetic condition called melanism, which results in excess dark pigmentation. Despite their dark coats, their characteristic leopard rosettes are often visible under certain lighting conditions. They are often found with normal leopards also. But here documentation of a melanistic with two normal is rare. Conservation efforts are vital for their survival, as they face threats like habitat loss and poaching.''

Also read: 'Doing good work isn't...': Pune reveals 4 key habits that helped him get promoted quickly