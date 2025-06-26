According to the forest official, this rare sighting indicates that the region's ecosystem is stable and healthy.

An Indian tourist exploring the lush forest's buffer zone of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra was left stunned to spot a melanistic dhole, an extremely rare black wild dog. This is believed to be the first time in nearly 90 years that a wild dog has been sighted in the country.

According to Moneycontrol, the wild dog was captured on camera by a nature enthusiast, Digvijay Patil, while exploring the forest.

The rare dhole video, shared by journalist Netwa Dhuri, has now captured widespread attention online. The last time a melanistic dhole was spotted in India was almost 90 years ago, in 1936 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, by British naturalist R.C. Morris.

Watch here

What does this mean?

According to the forest official, this rare sighting indicates that the region's ecosystem is stable and healthy.

Normally, dholes are reddish-brown, but this one appears black due to an extra melanin present in its body.

Dholes are not like the normal dogs we see in our daily lives. They are also known as Asiatic wild dogs, which appear quite similar to grey wolves and red foxes, but with a long body and slim legs like a cat

Dholes are also called whistling dogs because they whistle and don't bark or howl like usual dogs. Dholes live in groups of 5 to 12 members, and hunt others animals like deer, gaur, wild boar, water buffaloes and goats.

Also read: Himesh Reshammiya's THIS song was once banned in Gujarat's village as it made dead come alive