The clip shows Rakhi Sawant seated among passengers when an elderly man complains about finding a hair in his food.

If any conflict arises inside the plane, it is the responsibility of the cabin crew to manage the situation calmly, and to prepare for such scenarios, airline staff undergo special training. A recent video featuring Rakhi Sawant has gone viral on social media, showing a staged in-flight argument intended for training purposes.

The clip shows Rakhi Sawant seated among passengers when an elderly man complains about finding a hair in his food. He then blames Rakhi, sparking a dramatic exchange between the two. Rakhi insists the hair is not hers, and when the man questions whose it is, she angrily says, “Uncle, this is not my hair."

The matter escalates as another female co-passenger tries to pacify the situation. But Rakhi hits back at her, saying, '“It’s your hair, right? You’re flirting with the old man?" “Call an ambulance, please. This man is shouting too much."

The video, shared on X (Formerly) by the @gharkekalesh, captioned the post, ''Kalesh b/w Rakhsi Sawant and flying institute nagpur goat chacha.'' The 90-second clip has already garnered over 1 lakh views and 700 likes.

Taking to her Instagram, Rakhi Sawant herself posted the video in collaboration with @flyhighinstitutenagpur. The version has garnered over 1.5 lakh views and more than 2 thousand likes. This is important to note that the video was recorded for training only. Earlier, YouTuber Deepak Kalal had also participated in a similar staged conflict video for cabin crew training.

How the internet reacted

One user wrote, ''That's a fake ass plane if I know one.''

Another user said, ''This video is part of a scripted training series designed for flight attendants to effectively manage such scenarios. You can find numerous similar videos on their YouTube channel.''

''That isn't even the inside of an actual airplane, but a low budget set. Cringe acting, low IQ attempt,'' a user wrote.

Also read: 'You betrayed me': Viral video shows Singapore woman throwing husband out over colleague calling him baby