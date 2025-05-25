Taking to Instagram, Rajesh posted a video ‘on public demand’ and imitated the Pakistani politician with a classic ‘Rosesh Sarabhai flair’.

Of late, Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech in the Pakistani Parliament on India’s Operation Sindoor has been making waves online. The internet has been in splits as the users began comparing him to Rosesh Sarabhai, the iconic role in the sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. Now, the actor Rajesh Kumar, who played the role, has reacted to the ongoing video and mocked the Pak’s foreign minister.

Taking to Instagram, Rajesh posted a video ‘on public demand’ and imitated the Pakistani politician with a classic ‘Rosesh Sarabhai flair’. "Kon raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai, chor raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai, buzdil raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai...agar inme himmat hoti toh yeh subah aate (who attacks at night, robbers attack at night, cowards attack at night, if they had courage, they would have come in the day)," the actor said while mimicking Mr Zardari's speech.

Rajesh attached Mr Zardari’s speech with his clip, "Ting tong karte aur kahte bhaiya aane do (would ring the bell and say brother, let me come)," he added recreating the latter’s speech in the style of his iconic character. His video instilled laughter and users chimed into the comment section and shared their reactions. “Wow! This is going to be the greatest reel of all time!” wrote a user. “Thanks for making my childhood absolutely Amazing through Sarabhai,” reacted a second user. “Uspe copywriter claim dal do bhai,” said a third user. “Roshesh ki ye poem ko to Sahil bhai or Indravadan bhi salute krte uppiiii,” added another user.



Meanwhile, the former Pakistani foreign minister delivered the speech at the Pakistan National Assembly after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian strikes were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Operation Sindoor was further escalated when Pakistan began attacking civilian areas in India with drones. Following this, India hit selected Pakistani military targets like radar installations, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Bholari, and Sialkot among others. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after four days of crossfire.