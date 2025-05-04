The video begins with airport staff checking Mehboob’s luggage, where they find a bundle of flutes.

A heartwarming moment took place at Raipur Airport when a Rajasthan-based flute artist, Mehboob, turned an ordinary security check into a soulful performance that amazed everyone present and quickly went viral. The video, which has gathered over 44 million views, shows Mehboob playing the popular Bollywood song "Teri Mitti" on his flute, leaving passengers and internet users deeply touched by the unexpected display of talent.

The video begins with airport staff checking Mehboob’s luggage, where they find a bundle of flutes. What they didn’t expect was to witness a live performance. As the security personnel checked his bags, Mehboob picked up one of the flutes and began playing the emotional tune, filling the airport with his music.

In his Instagram post, Mehboob shared, "At Raipur airport, we gave a small performance on the request of the airport staff! Fun with the airline staff among music lovers, happy to connect with music." His words showed the joy he felt from connecting with others through his art, even in such an unexpected setting.

As Mehboob played, a crowd of passengers gathered around, filming the impromptu performance and expressing their appreciation. The video quickly went viral, with many viewers commenting how much they enjoyed the performance. One user wrote, “Wow. Amazing, this is absolutely wonderful,” while another said, “Amazing brother, this is so nice.”

The comment section was filled with admiration, with one person saying, "Jaipuri brothers’s fever never goes down," and another writing, “Music brings people together.” One user simply commented, “Touched,” showing how deeply the performance resonated with them.

The video also sparked pride in Indian culture, with one user saying, “Love India,” highlighting how Mehboob’s music brought people together and spread joy, regardless of their backgrounds.

