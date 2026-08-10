Viral video: Rajasthan farmer buries Rs 5 lakh to keep it safe, here's what happened after one year

A farmer from Rajasthan found a safe way to protect his hard-earned savings. But when he finally went to look for the money, he and his family were shocked.

A farmer from Rajasthan's Balotra district went into shock after he found that his savings of Rs 5 lakh, which he had secretly buried in his field, were destroyed by termites. Yes, you read it right! The man is identified as Mangilal Meghwal from Pachpadra, Balotra, who reportedly received Rs 5 lakh after selling a piece of his land one year ago.

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Nearly one year ago, the farmer earned Rs 5 lakh cash by selling a piece of land. He intended to construct a house on his farm with the money and was worried that the cash might get stolen or spent unnecessarily. He decided to save the money by storing it in a polybag and burying it in his field.

After one year, he couldn't recall the exact location where he had buried the money and had to inform his family members about it to get their help in locating it. His family also struggled to find the cash by digging several parts of the field. However, one morning while they were repairing the fencing around the field, they spotted the bag, and when they opened it, they were shocked.

बच्चों से छुपाकर ₹500000 रुपए खेत में गाड़कर भूला किसान, बारिश के कारण खा गया दीमक।



घटना राजस्थान के बलोतरा की है।किसी को दे दिए होते तो काम आ जाता अब इस नोटो का क्या करेंगे? pic.twitter.com/twni8AJqq3 — Er. Kripa Shankar (@ErKripaShankary) August 9, 2026

After opening the polybag, the farmer's wife and sons noticed that the currency notes in it were damaged by termites. Later, they approached the nearest bank but came away disappointed as the bank refused to exchange them due to their condition. They were even told to contact the main branch in Jaipur for replacement.

Now, the farmer and his family members are leaving no stone unturned to get his hard-earned money back in some way. But his family members are regretting his decision to bury the cash under the ground.