Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Railway Police save elderly woman from falling under train

The officer is shown on CCTV footage patrolling the railway station in Mumbai when he witnesses the elderly woman being dragged.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Viral video: Railway Police save elderly woman from falling under train
Screen Grab

In Mumbai on Saturday, a railway policeman was quick on his feet, saving an old lady at the station's life. A CCTV camera installed on the station filmed the event as it occurred.

After seeing a lady being pulled along by a moving train as she attempted to board it at the Akola Station on the Nagpur-Mumbai line, an officer from the Railway Protection Force immediately intervened in the situation.

The officer can be seen on the surveillance footage of the event patrolling the station in the evening when he notices an old lady being dragged. The lady is seen dangling from the door of the train as the pace of the train increases. The officer chases after the lady and snatches her just as the train comes to a halt. He then drags her away to the station.

A relatively small crowd has gathered to assist the officer, and other railway officers are seen leading the lady away from the scene.

Also, READ: Viral video: Railway employee swaps passenger's Rs 500 note for Rs 20, disciplinary action taken

A similar event occurred earlier this month at the Tirur train station in Kerala involving members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). They were able to save the life of a little girl. The Twitter account for the Railway Protection Force uploaded a video of the incident, which showed an RPF employee preventing a little child from falling between the platform and the train after she had fallen.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.