Viral video: Quick Style performs on 'leke pehla pehla pyaar' inside Mumbai local, netizens say 'chaiya chaiya next'

The popular dance group, Quick Style, from Norway earlier performed with Virat Kohli in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Viral video: Quick Style performs on 'leke pehla pehla pyaar' inside Mumbai local, netizens say 'chaiya chaiya next' (photos: Insta/Quick Style)

Quick Style, the popular dance group from Norway, is known for its excellent dance performance on Bollywood songs. The group shoots dance videos on hit Bollywood songs from different locations. The hip-hop dance group often makes headlines for their splendid performances with their unique blend of hip-hop and street dance.

Quick Style is currently in Mumbai where they also grooved with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday. Now, the group has shared another video of them performing in a Mumbai local train. The video has taken the internet by storm. 

A new video was shared on their official Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption, "Our first step in a local train in India Mumbai.'' Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

In the video, the men can be seen grooving to the popular old song 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar' inside the Mumbai local. Since being shared, the video has gone viral with more than 40 lakh views and 6 lakh likes.

Several users have reacted to the video. One user wrote, "Trying to understand which compartment was that?". Another Instagram user asked, "Guys come to dilli." Another user asked the group, "Can u do chaiya chaiya next."

The Norway group became a viral sensation on the internet after hit performances on popular Bollywood songs such as 'Sadi Galli and 'Kala Chashma'.

