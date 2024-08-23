Viral video: Pune businessman's family visit Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold, watch

The temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu, believed to have come to Earth to help people during the Kali Yuga.

People show their devotion in many ways, and a recent case from Pune illustrates this. At the ancient hill temple, two men in navy blue khaki suits and a police officer were present to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Andhra Pradesh: Devotees from Pune wearing 25 kg of gold visited Tirumala's Venkateswara Temple earlier today.



The temple, which welcomes between 75,000 and 90,000 pilgrims daily, received ₹125 crore in offerings for July, according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Syamala Rao. In that month, over 22 lakh people visited the temple, 8.6 lakh underwent ritual tonsuring, and more than one crore laddus (sweets) were sold.

