Viral video: Pune boy orders food from Zomato and gets a ride back home – here's how

Instagram influencer Sarthak Sachdeva found an ingenious solution to the common urban problem of securing a cab or auto-rickshaw. He ordered food from McDonald's via Zomato and, when the delivery agent arrived, asked for a ride home along with his meal.

Sarthak's remedy is as simple as it is resourceful. Faced with the familiar predicament of needing transportation, he embarked on an interesting experiment. He headed to Pune's nearest shopping hub, Royale Heritage Mall. Once there, he placed an order for a meal from McDonald's via Zomato, a popular food delivery app. As expected, a Zomato delivery agent was promptly dispatched to fulfill the order.

However, what sets this story apart is what transpired next. Rather than just collecting his meal and proceeding home, Sarthak took an unconventional approach. He approached the Zomato delivery agent with a rather surprising request. He asked the delivery person if he would be willing to provide him with a ride back home, along with the food he had ordered. Remarkably, the delivery agent graciously agreed to this unexpected proposition.

The unique journey, captured in a video, showcased not just the commute but also the ensuing meal shared between Sarthak and the accommodating delivery agent. This engaging video quickly gained traction on Instagram, amassing over 742,000 views.

One user commented, "Pro max level hack," acknowledging the ingenuity of Sarthak's idea. Another praised it, saying, "Genius move, my man! Hahaha." A third user described Sarthak as "amazing."