OnePlus Open, brand's first foldable phone, confirmed to launch in India on October 19

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

41-year-old man working in Indian Army opens fire on Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Viral video: Pune boy orders food from Zomato and gets a ride back home – here's how

Thyroid: Superfoods to gain weight in hyperthyroidism

Dhak Dhak, Jawan and more: 9 films you can watch in theatres for Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

Motivational quotes by Paresh Rawal

Viral video: Pune boy orders food from Zomato and gets a ride back home – here's how

Instagram influencer Sarthak Sachdeva found an ingenious solution to the common urban problem of securing a cab or auto-rickshaw. He ordered food from McDonald's via Zomato and, when the delivery agent arrived, asked for a ride home along with his meal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Living in a bustling metropolitan area comes with its fair share of daily challenges, and one of the most common ones that all city dwellers can relate to is the struggle to secure a cab or an auto-rickshaw for the journey back home. In the world of content creation, where the quest for fresh and attention-grabbing ideas is a constant endeavor, Sarthak Sachdeva, a prominent Instagram influencer, recently made waves for his ingenious solution to address the perennial cab-hailing hassles.

Sarthak's remedy is as simple as it is resourceful. Faced with the familiar predicament of needing transportation, he embarked on an interesting experiment. He headed to Pune's nearest shopping hub, Royale Heritage Mall. Once there, he placed an order for a meal from McDonald's via Zomato, a popular food delivery app. As expected, a Zomato delivery agent was promptly dispatched to fulfill the order.

However, what sets this story apart is what transpired next. Rather than just collecting his meal and proceeding home, Sarthak took an unconventional approach. He approached the Zomato delivery agent with a rather surprising request. He asked the delivery person if he would be willing to provide him with a ride back home, along with the food he had ordered. Remarkably, the delivery agent graciously agreed to this unexpected proposition.

The unique journey, captured in a video, showcased not just the commute but also the ensuing meal shared between Sarthak and the accommodating delivery agent. This engaging video quickly gained traction on Instagram, amassing over 742,000 views.

One user commented, "Pro max level hack," acknowledging the ingenuity of Sarthak's idea. Another praised it, saying, "Genius move, my man! Hahaha." A third user described Sarthak as "amazing."

