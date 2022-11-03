Viral video: 'PT sir' beats student for 'nazar pattu' gesture during dance, sparks laugh riot on Twitter

PT teacher viral video.

A viral video showing a man beating a schoolboy for disrupting a dance performance has sparked a laugh riot on Twitter. Users went nostalgic and remembered how their 'PT teacher' used to be the word of the law across their schools. The funniest reaction was the Cheetah meme. Check out hilarious reactions to the viral video

The video shows that the boy played a practical joke on his classmate dancing before the whole school. The boy approached the stage and did a 'nazar utarna' gesture to amuse his friends. The PT teacher, however, would allow none of his antics. He caught hold of the boy and starts thrashing him with slaps and a stick. He whisked him away.

It isn't clear if the man was the PT teacher.

Referring to the repopulation of Cheetah in India from Namibia, a user shared the photograph of a cheetah ruing why was it brought to the country.

Lol. Who does it like this at a school function anyway? — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) November 3, 2022

Mujhe mere masterji yaad aa gaye... — Rohit (@Rohit_p_) November 3, 2022

Math or PT wale sir November 3, 2022

स्कूल का कुंठित स्पोर्ट्स टीचर जिसके पेट में सिर्फ इस बात का दर्द है कि उसके रहते कोई और लड़कियों और बाकि स्कूल के सामने कैसै नेतागिरी कर सकता है ! — Nishant Sharma (@Nishant54722661) November 3, 2022

A group of Twitter users also slammed the teacher for hitting the student.