Viral Video: Protesters turn Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's bed into 'WWE ring', perform stunt on each other

Protesters turn Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's bed into WWE ring, perform stunt on each other

Ever since protesters stormed into Sri Lankan Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residences, following months of protests amidst the ongoing economic crisis, videos of them ‘using’ the amenities at the luxurious houses have been going viral.

After videos of them taking a dip in the swimming pool, working out in the gym and even relaxing in bedrooms making rounds, another video has gone viral in which protests can be seen mock-playing wrestling purportedly on the prime minister’s bed.

A video posted by a Twitter user ‘Sri Lanka Tweet’ — a verified handle with over 220K followers — shows a group of young men mock-playing wrestling on a bed inside the prime minister’s official residence.

In a short clip edited to background commentary from a wrestling match, the protesters can be seen posing as professional wrestlers and attempting stunts on each other.

President Rajapaksa on Saturday announced that he will resign on July 13. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also said that he will step down after a new government is formed.

Earlier, protesters had set ablaze the prime minister's private residence despite he offered to step down. Rajapaksa, on the other hand, remains incommunicado amid the violent protests against him.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in recent months, calling for the country's leaders to resign over accusations of economic mismanagement.

Schools have been suspended and fuel has been limited to essential services. Patients are unable to travel to hospitals due to the fuel shortage and food prices are soaring.

Trains have reportedly reduced in frequency, forcing travellers to squeeze into compartments and even sit precariously on top of them as they commute to work.

In several major cities, including Colombo, hundreds are forced to stand in line for hours to buy fuel, sometimes clashing with police and the military as they wait.

The country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026. Sri Lanka's total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.