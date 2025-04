A shocking case of mishandling the evaluation of the answer sheets of students has come to light in Madhya Pradesh. The principal of a government college in Narmadapuram district and a professor were suspended after a viral video showing fake answer sheets checking.

A shocking case of mishandling the evaluation of the answer sheets of students has come to light in Madhya Pradesh. The principal of a government college in Narmadapuram district and a professor were suspended after a video purportedly showed a peon evaluating students' answer sheets went viral. Sources said that aggrieved students had contacted local MLA Thakurdas Nagvanshi, who then lodged a complaint with the authorities.

The school has been held responsible, and a case has been registered against the principal and a professor who was given the responsibility for checking.

Responding to the incident, Minister for Youth Affairs and Cooperatives Vishvas Sarang confirmed that the principal and the nodal officer have been suspended. The minister said action has also been taken against the professor (who was assigned the work to evaluate answer sheets) and the peon. “Instructions have been given to ensure such incidents do not recur. The government always strives to maintain the quality of higher education. This incident is unfortunate and unforgivable. The strictest action will be taken,” he said.

Rakesh Verma, the principal of Pipariya-based Bhagat Singh Government College, claimed that he and Professor Ramgulam Patel were suspended on April 4. Verma stated that the answer sheet evaluation work had been assigned to a guest teacher, who then handed it over to a peon via a book lifter posted in the college.

A complaint was raised in January this year after the video clip surfaced on social media, Verma added. He further claimed that Professor Patel had been appointed as the nodal officer for the evaluation work by Raja Shankar Shah University, Chhindwara. “ I was implicated,” Verma claimed while sharing a letter related to Patel's appointment as nodal officer of the evaluation work, issued last August.

Verma mentioned that he has written to the Higher Education Department, requesting the revocation of his suspension.