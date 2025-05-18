In an Instagram video, Kasia explained that she was trekking all alone on the mountain and was returning to her guest house. However, a man started following her out of the blue.

A Polish traveller, named Kasia who goes by her instagram name- jenesaisquoi_x, who was in Himachal Pradesh for solo trekking, shared a horrifying incident on her Instagram. Kasia was on her way to the guest house and a man started following her in the woods, which made her uncomfortable and scared. In the video, a man is seen yelling, asking her to click pictures with her.

In an Instagram video, Kasia explained that she was trekking all alone on the mountain and was returning to her guest house. However, a man started following her out of the blue. She wrote in the caption, " "I thought he wanted me to take his photo, but it turned out he wanted a picture with me. I said no, as I wasn't in the mood for small talk or selfies - I just wanted to be alone."

However, the man started to yell at her in Hindi, to take a photo with him. This made Kasia furious and scared. She started recording the whole incident and even confronted him saying, "Can you please stop following me, I don't like this."

"The guy didn't understand what No means and started following me down and shouting things in hindi. He only stopped when I took my camera out as I felt hopeless that he'd leave me alone," she wrote in caption.

"I'm not an animal in a zoo to look at and take pictures. To some Indian men - don't be a creep. We, foreign women, don't want to feel like meat. Staring at us isn't going to make us want to talk to you. I am not an object. Let me be," she added.

Initially, Kasia disabled her comments after facing a major backlash. She earlier clarified that she did not intend to tarnish India's image but wanted to put this to raise awareness around woman travelers safety in the nation.

This incident is one of the many incidents, where foreign solo travelers, particularly women, have experienced similar creepy stares and are followed by the Indian men. Several incidents of rapes of foreign women have been reported in India. This raises a serious concern around the safety of women travellers in India, which has emerged as one of the largest tourist destinations in the world.