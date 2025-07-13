Viral video: Polish tourists share clip of trash near Taj Mahal, internet reacts

In the now-viral clip shared on Instagram, a tourist looks disappointed and covers her nose in discomfort.

A video recorded by a group of Polish tourists during their recent trip to Agra has sparked sharp reactions online. The video, shot near the iconic Taj Mahal, does not show the beauty of the monument; instead, it captures a disturbing scene right behind it: garbage flowing along the Yamuna river, stagnant sewage and foul smell. This stark contrast between the world-famous historical site and its neglected surroundings has left many social media users shocked and dismayed.

In the now-viral clip shared on Instagram, a tourist looks disappointed and covers her nose in discomfort. Another tourist accompanying her sarcastically remarked, "Where is the Taj Mahal? It stinks so much here. Worse than Chennai."

This comment, possibly made in frustration, sparked outrage online, and many Indians were angered by the derogatory remark. Seeing the sharp reaction, the tourists clarified in the caption that they never intended to criticise India as a whole.

He wrote, "India is a great country. We would never think of hating this great part of the world. There are so many clean and beautiful places here. We plan to come back soon and share videos of this wonderful part of India."

However, the internet was divided over the video. Many users agreed with the video, calling it a "reality check" and pointing out the need to improve sanitation and waste management.

One user said, "Sorry, our PM is Busy creating Hindu Muslim issues."

Another user wrote, "Imagine having so little respect for your country, the biggest man-made attraction for it is surrounded with waste and stinks."

Another question read, "I understand, some places are dirty. But when there are so many beautiful places to visit, why look for dirt?"

A third user commented, ''It’s disheartening to see how some foreigners come to India not to appreciate its depth, culture, or diversity, but to fixate on its flaws almost like they’re searching for ‘dirt’ to validate their own biases. Just like stray dogs sniffing around garbage while ignoring the feast in front of them, they miss the beauty, spirit, and richness of this ancient land.''

