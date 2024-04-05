Viral video: Pianist and Indian woman's soulful rendition of 'Tum Hi Ho' will impress you, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, named ‘richest young billionaire’, has net worth of Rs 326294 crore, he made a fortune from…

Rashmika Mandanna reveals worst thing about 'rocket' Vijay Deverakonda: 'He is just too...'

This country has made its own sun and it's not China, US, Japan or Russia

New 3D map of universe may solve mystery around dark energy and tell the future of universe

President Murmu launches first home-grown gene therapy for cancer treatment at IIT Bombay

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, named ‘richest young billionaire’, has net worth of Rs 326294 crore, he made a fortune from…

Rashmika Mandanna reveals worst thing about 'rocket' Vijay Deverakonda: 'He is just too...'

Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

9 times Rishi Kapoor inspired us with motivational messages

Calcium-rich drinks for stronger bones and muscles

8 healthy substitutes for white sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Rashmika Mandanna reveals worst thing about 'rocket' Vijay Deverakonda: 'He is just too...'

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT release: When, where to watch Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy

Meet one of highest-paid comedians, who once struggled to get food, was in debt, rejected by audience, now charges...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Pianist and Indian woman's soulful rendition of 'Tum Hi Ho' will impress you, watch

Pianist Thibault Maurin and singer Anjali Kanthan surprised commuters at a London train station with an impromptu performance of "Tum Hi Ho" from "Aashiqui 2".

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 08:37 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heartwarming moment captured on video and shared on Instagram, pianist Thibault Maurin and Indian singer Anjali Kanthan teamed up unexpectedly to deliver a stunning rendition of "Tum Hi Ho" from the Bollywood movie "Aashiqui 2". The clip, which has since gone viral, depicts an impromptu performance at a train station in London.

Thibault, who was playing music for passersby at the station, found himself pleasantly surprised when Anjali approached him with a request for a Bollywood song. "I was playing in a train station when suddenly this girl asks me to play this Bollywood song but I didn't expect that she can sing so well," Thibault shared about the encounter.

Unaware of what was about to unfold, Thibault began playing the opening notes of "Tum Hi Ho" upon Anjali's request. To his delight, Anjali joined in with her melodious voice, stunning both Thibault and onlookers with her talent.

The video, which showcases the seamless harmony between Thibault's piano skills and Anjali's soulful singing, has garnered widespread attention and admiration online. Viewers have been quick to praise the duo's performance, with comments pouring in on Instagram.

Among the reactions, one user exclaimed, "Omg that is so beautiful," while another expressed their love for the performance, stating, "I loved it." Others showered the duo with blessings and admiration, with comments like, "So amazing wow. God bless you," and "God bless them. So cool."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Major setback for KL Rahul-led LSG as franchise's INR 6.4 cr signee Indian star ruled out of IPL 2024 due to...

Nagina Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Viral video: Elephant smashes godown shutter for food, feasts on grains

April's celestial lineup: From solar eclipse to pink moon, here's list of astronomical events to watch out

Meet man who runs Rs 17181 crore company, became billionaire after Chandrayaan-3 success, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement