Viral video: Pianist and Indian woman's soulful rendition of 'Tum Hi Ho' will impress you, watch

Pianist Thibault Maurin and singer Anjali Kanthan surprised commuters at a London train station with an impromptu performance of "Tum Hi Ho" from "Aashiqui 2".

In a heartwarming moment captured on video and shared on Instagram, pianist Thibault Maurin and Indian singer Anjali Kanthan teamed up unexpectedly to deliver a stunning rendition of "Tum Hi Ho" from the Bollywood movie "Aashiqui 2". The clip, which has since gone viral, depicts an impromptu performance at a train station in London.

Thibault, who was playing music for passersby at the station, found himself pleasantly surprised when Anjali approached him with a request for a Bollywood song. "I was playing in a train station when suddenly this girl asks me to play this Bollywood song but I didn't expect that she can sing so well," Thibault shared about the encounter.

Unaware of what was about to unfold, Thibault began playing the opening notes of "Tum Hi Ho" upon Anjali's request. To his delight, Anjali joined in with her melodious voice, stunning both Thibault and onlookers with her talent.

The video, which showcases the seamless harmony between Thibault's piano skills and Anjali's soulful singing, has garnered widespread attention and admiration online. Viewers have been quick to praise the duo's performance, with comments pouring in on Instagram.

Among the reactions, one user exclaimed, "Omg that is so beautiful," while another expressed their love for the performance, stating, "I loved it." Others showered the duo with blessings and admiration, with comments like, "So amazing wow. God bless you," and "God bless them. So cool."