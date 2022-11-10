Search icon
Viral video: Physics teacher teaches refraction in easy way, wins applauses online

A quirky way of explaining refraction by a teacher has gone viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: A teacher has a significant impact on a student's life and career. Some teachers even go above and beyond the call of duty to educate students and assist them in better understanding things. A quirky way of explaining refraction by a teacher has gone viral online. The clip is shared on Twitter by user named Ankit Yadav Bojha.

In a viral video, a teacher shows students two glasses that are visible because the refractive indexes of the medium air and glass are different. Later, he pours vegetable oil into one of the glasses and explains that the glass is invisible because the refractive indexes of the glass and the oil are the same. He went on to say that because light does not bend when the refractive indexes are the same, glass is not visible.

The video garnered over 80k views as of now. Netizens lauded the teacher’s excellent way of teaching and took to the comment section to share their views. One of the users wrote, “Absolutely correct,A hardcore teacher who has indebt knowledge of the subject not a rote learner.”. Another user wrote, “Awesome. Do we have any YouTube videos of this Teacher?”. A third user wrote, “He will definitely not from government school,” 

