Viral video: Pet dog refuses to let go bride during vidai ceremony, netizens say 'rula diya yaar'

The viral video shows a pet dog refusing to leave the side of a bride during her vidai ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

New Delhi: Having a pet is a blessing, and this cannot be overstated. Don't you think their unconditional love makes your life more colourful? While we're at it, let's talk about this video that's quickly going viral on the internet. The viral video shows a pet dog refusing to leave the side of a bride during her vidai ceremony. The clip which is shared on Instagram by user @i_love_yau_1430 will surely make you go aww. Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, the bride is seen fondling her doggo during her vidai ceremony. What's emotional and touched many people's hearts is how the dog stays close to the bride and refuses to let her go. “Even the beast knows it all,” reads the video caption on Instagram. 

The video was posted  few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 33,000 likes and counting. We can't help but go aww!

"Take him with you," someone suggested. "True love," another said. "Nice, This is a really sweet and cute video" said a third. "Dogs truly are man's best friend," said a fourth . Many people posted crying and heart emoticons in the comments section.

