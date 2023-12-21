Headlines

Mumbai Police impose Section 144 till Jan 18, drones and gliders banned

Man pulls off dreamy sky-high proposal for his woman, viral video melts hearts

Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

Viral video: Passengers express outrage at Pakistan International Airlines staff over flight cancellation

COVID-19 variant JN.1: Delhi-NCR on toes after first case found in Ghaziabad, know how other states are faring

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Police impose Section 144 till Jan 18, drones and gliders banned

Man pulls off dreamy sky-high proposal for his woman, viral video melts hearts

Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

India Gate to Qutub Minar: AI imagines snowfall in Delhi

6 times Bollywood films clashed with South movies ahead of Dunki vs Salaar

Ram Charan, Upasana visit Mahalaxmi temple for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee revolts against Article 370, asks for Pakistan in dowry

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Passengers express outrage at Pakistan International Airlines staff over flight cancellation

Passengers at an airport confronted Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff in a viral video over a flight cancellation due to fuel shortages.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recently surfaced video on social media, passengers at an airport were captured confronting the staff of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after a flight cancellation attributed to a lack of fuel. The undated 4-minute-long video, shared on X, depicts distressed passengers expressing their frustration and questioning why they weren't informed of the cancellation in advance. Some demanded refunds and vouchers, while others urged immediate answers and solutions from the airline staff. One passenger criticized the airline's management, highlighting the disparity where paying customers faced service disruptions while government officials seemingly enjoyed uninterrupted access to fuel.


The video has gained widespread attention and sparked numerous responses, with many expressing concern about the state of the national airline.

Financial troubles continue to plague PIA, with reports from The Express Tribune indicating that nearly 7,000 employees did not receive their November salaries due to ongoing financial constraints.

Once considered the pride of Pakistan and the first international airline granted access to fly to Beijing, PIA is currently facing daily losses amounting to millions. The partially state-owned airline, under consideration for privatization by the caretaker government, operates with just 16 aircraft. Complications with the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) refinery, responsible for supplying fuel to the airline, have arisen due to non-payment of dues and credit line issues.

This incident follows the cancellation of hundreds of domestic and international flights by the financially-strained airline in October, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

PIA's inefficiency has drawn criticism, and its financial troubles are exacerbated by the government's struggle with a balance of payments crisis stemming from substantial debt repayments. Recent reports reveal that PIA's liabilities stand at Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 743 billion (approximately USD 2.5 billion), surpassing its total assets by five times.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars MS Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 30,999 on Flipkart after Rs 36,000 off, check details

'Ek Nischay aur ek Nitish': Amid multiple PM faces, posters spark speculation ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Patna

5000 sqft bunker, 30 bedrooms, farm-to-table setup: This secret mansion is owned by...

Meet superstar actress who was thrown out of films, was mistreated by actors, has huge net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE