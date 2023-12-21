Viral video: Passengers express outrage at Pakistan International Airlines staff over flight cancellation

Passengers at an airport confronted Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff in a viral video over a flight cancellation due to fuel shortages.

In a recently surfaced video on social media, passengers at an airport were captured confronting the staff of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after a flight cancellation attributed to a lack of fuel. The undated 4-minute-long video, shared on X, depicts distressed passengers expressing their frustration and questioning why they weren't informed of the cancellation in advance. Some demanded refunds and vouchers, while others urged immediate answers and solutions from the airline staff. One passenger criticized the airline's management, highlighting the disparity where paying customers faced service disruptions while government officials seemingly enjoyed uninterrupted access to fuel.

Massive crisis in Pakistan as PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) reports 'No Fuel to fly passengers'pic.twitter.com/ejTQ31M0XH — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) December 18, 2023



The video has gained widespread attention and sparked numerous responses, with many expressing concern about the state of the national airline.

Financial troubles continue to plague PIA, with reports from The Express Tribune indicating that nearly 7,000 employees did not receive their November salaries due to ongoing financial constraints.

Once considered the pride of Pakistan and the first international airline granted access to fly to Beijing, PIA is currently facing daily losses amounting to millions. The partially state-owned airline, under consideration for privatization by the caretaker government, operates with just 16 aircraft. Complications with the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) refinery, responsible for supplying fuel to the airline, have arisen due to non-payment of dues and credit line issues.

This incident follows the cancellation of hundreds of domestic and international flights by the financially-strained airline in October, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

PIA's inefficiency has drawn criticism, and its financial troubles are exacerbated by the government's struggle with a balance of payments crisis stemming from substantial debt repayments. Recent reports reveal that PIA's liabilities stand at Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 743 billion (approximately USD 2.5 billion), surpassing its total assets by five times.