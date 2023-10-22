Viral video: Passengers' enthusiastic garba in Mumbai local train impresses internet, watch

In a heartwarming celebration of Navratri, Mumbai's local train commuters turned their daily journey into a festive Garba dance party.

In a heartwarming display of the Navratri spirit, Mumbai local train passengers transformed their daily commute into a festive celebration. With the nine-day Navratri festival gripping the country, a viral video captured the essence of this cultural celebration as commuters aboard a Mumbai local train danced to the beat of Garba, with netizens across India applauding the infectious enthusiasm.

Celebrating Navratri with Mumbai's Local Flavor

As the Navratri fever took hold of the nation, the fervor for this nine-day festival spread throughout various parts of India. In Mumbai, known for its fast-paced lifestyle, the celebration took a unique turn as passengers on a crowded local train decided to infuse their daily commute with Navratri zeal. With only a few days left in the festival, commuters sought to make the most of the joyous occasion.

Impromptu Garba on the Mumbai Local Train

Garba in Mumbai Local pic.twitter.com/Xd4MtiQsGu — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) October 18, 2023

The video, which quickly went viral, showcased a group of passengers dancing in unison, while others cheered them on, inside a bustling Mumbai local train. The lively strains of Garba music played in the background, setting the tone for a memorable experience. Most participants were adorned in traditional white attire, representing the festive spirit.

People of all ages, from energetic youngsters to an elderly gentleman dancing with fervor, participated in this impromptu Garba dance. The video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, has touched the hearts of many, exemplifying the inclusive and joyous nature of the festival.

Netizens' Reactions

The video has garnered significant attention and appreciation online, with netizens praising the spirit of Mumbai and the spontaneity of the moment. Comments such as "Spirit of Mumbai is unbeatable!" and "Impromptu Garba on a Mumbai local train—wow!" reflected the general sentiment of admiration and joy.

Some viewers expressed a sense of longing, wishing they could have been part of this vibrant celebration. Comments like, "I'm feeling jealous. Why wasn't I a part of this? Wait, I'm coming too. Jai Mata Di," conveyed the desire to join in on the festivities.