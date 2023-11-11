Headlines

Viral video: Passenger's clever hammock hack for a comfortable nap on crowded train impresses internet

A video of a clever passenger who fashioned a makeshift hammock from a bedsheet to find a peaceful sleep in a packed train has gone viral on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 07:26 AM IST

Travelling on bustling, overcrowded trains is a familiar discomfort for many, with limited space and packed coaches creating an often trying journey. However, a recent viral video, posted by Hathim Ismayil on Instagram, has seized the spotlight for a heartening reason. The video showcases a resourceful passenger who ingeniously found a way to carve out a personal haven, managing to secure some much-needed sleep in the midst of a densely packed train coach.

The video features a young man seen peacefully dozing in a cleverly fashioned hammock made from a simple bedsheet. He adeptly secured this makeshift sanctuary to the upper berths of the train coach, allowing him to escape the chaos and find repose. This innovative approach to navigating comfort amidst commotion has not only thrilled social media users but also captured their imagination, accumulating an impressive 126,000 on Instagram.

The video starts with the familiar scene of a bustling Indian local train, where passengers struggle to find a comfortable spot to rest. Yet, the attention quickly turns to this particular individual, seemingly enjoying an undisturbed slumber. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user @savari_karnataka, and it didn't take long for it to pique the interest of online audiences.

Social media users were quick to react to this creative makeshift hammock, expressing their amusement and lightheartedness in response to the video. Comments ranged from playful humor to admiration for the sleeper's ingenuity.

One user remarked, "He trusts his bedsheet more than the train," showcasing a hint of admiration for the inventive use of materials. Another comment expressed a desire to emulate the sleeper, stating, "I want to be that special kid with a hanging blanket."

The video garnered attention for its innovative approach to finding comfort in challenging circumstances, with users noting that the individual seemed to have employed his wit to the fullest. The creative solution in the face of overcrowding left many both amused and inspired.

