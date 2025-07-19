Viral video: Passenger discovers mini library inside Mysuru auto, calls it amazing idea

The video shows several books neatly arranged inside the auto as well as some bookmarks with thought-provoking quotes written on them.

A woman in Mysore was pleasantly surprised during her auto ride when she saw a tiny library set up inside the auto.

Lisia, an artist by profession, captured the moment in a video shared on Instagram, which has garnered over three million views. The video shows several books neatly arranged inside the auto as well as some bookmarks with thought-provoking quotes written on them.

"Look what I found on my Uber trip. What an amazing idea," read the caption on the video, as the passenger browsed through the books in the tiny library that made her everyday commute memorable.

The video also introduced viewers to the auto driver behind the initiative: "Meet Daniel Mardona. The face behind such creative ideas."

Of course, social media users were overjoyed after watching the video of the Mysore auto driver.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, ''This is such a GREAT idea. Instead of scrolling our phones, we can read a few pages.''

Another user said, ''Such a creative thought, loved it.''

A third user commented, ''That's cool! Never seen such a thing before.''

Another user wrote, ''Reading in a moving vehicle? I like the thought but it just makes you dizzy and light-headed.''