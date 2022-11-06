Search icon
Viral video: Parrot steals TV reporter's earpiece during live broadcast about theft

The amusing incident was caught on camera when the journalist was reporting about robberies and security in Santiago de Chile.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 07:59 AM IST

An amusing incident was caught on camera when a parrot amusingly sat on a TV reporter`s shoulder before stealing his earpiece and flying off with it. The incident happened in Santiago de Chile when during a live broadcast about crime and security. 

Journalist Nicolas Krumm was live on air addressing the increase in robberies, a parrot came near his shoulder and surprised him by removing his earpiece. The video has been shared by a Twitter user Jaynes World. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1500 views. Watch the viral video below.

The parrot was sitting on the journalist`s shoulder when the footage was shot, and the journalist immediately began signalling the cameraman. The bird abruptly took two steps to his right and removed the ear pod, which happened with incredible speed.

Many people are raving about the clip on the internet, and it may have been among the funniest things to ever happen live on television. The video is being widely shared on all major social media platforms globally, despite the fact that it is in Spanish.

(With inputs from ANI)

