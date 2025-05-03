Rohit and his girlfriend were enjoying their food outing when his parents, who disapproved of their relationship, arrived at the spot and began thrashing both of them.

A Chinese food outing of a young couple took an unexpected turn after the parents of one of them showed up. A 21-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were seen having chowmein, after which they were beaten up in public by the former's parents in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Friday (May 2).

Parents disapprove relationship

The incident, a video of which has been doing the rounds on social media, took place at Ramgopal intersection under the Gujaini police station area. Rohit and his girlfriend were enjoying their food when his parents, who disapproved of their relationship, arrived at the spot and began thrashing them both.

Viral clip

In the viral clip, Rohit's mother, Sushila, is seen hitting the couple, who try to escape on a scooter. She is also seen grabbing the 19-year-old's hair as local residents and passersby attempt to separate the two. Meanwhile, Rohit's father, Shivkaran, is seen beating him with a slipper in the video.

Police action

"The police separated both the parties after counselling them and further necessary legal action is being taken," local police said in a statement. An investigation into the matter is underway, Gujaini police station in-charge said.