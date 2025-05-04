According to police, the parents were enraged upon seeing their son with his girlfriend, whose relationship they reportedly disapproved of.

In a disturbing incident that has gone viral on social media, a young couple was assaulted in public by the man’s parents in Kanpur after being caught eating noodles together.

The shocking episode took place on Friday at Ram Gopal intersection in the Gujaini locality. The 21-year-old man, identified as Rohit, was having chowmein with his 19-year-old girlfriend at a roadside stall when his parents, Shiv Karan and Sushila, suddenly arrived at the scene.

According to police, the parents were enraged upon seeing their son with his girlfriend, whose relationship they reportedly disapproved of. Eyewitnesses said the confrontation quickly turned violent, with the parents physically attacking both Rohit and the girl in full public view.

The viral video of the incident shows Sushila aggressively pulling the girl’s hair and striking both youngsters as they attempt to flee the scene on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, Rohit's father can be seen hitting his son with a slipper. Several bystanders were seen trying to intervene and stop the assault.

The Gujaini police, led by officer-in-charge Vinay Tiwari, confirmed that the matter is under investigation. “The police separated both parties after counselling them. Further necessary legal action is being taken,” the police said in a statement.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the public display of violence and calling for strict action against the parents.

