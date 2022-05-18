Search icon
Pakistani TikTok star faces backlash for posing with forest fire in background

In the video, the Pakistani social media sensation can be seen walking in a silver ball gown in front of a flaming hillside.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Screengrab from the viral video

A TikTok star from Pakistan has come under fire for posing in front of a burning forest. Internet users are trolling her for the video shoot as the country is facing an extreme heatwave.

Temperatures have peaked at 51 degrees Celsius in parts of Pakistan in recent days. 

Humaira Asghar, a Pakistani social media sensation, can be seen walking in a silver ball gown in front of a flaming hillside. She captioned the video, "Fire erupts wherever I go."

Watch the video here:

 

After facing backlash, she said in a statement that she didn’t start the fire and defended herself by saying, “there was no harm in making videos".

The video has subsequently been removed from the internet. "This is criminal behavior!!" said one of the social media users.

"One can at least block her on social media platforms, if the authorities don't do anything," another user said.

"She should have been holding a bucket of water to extinguish the fire instead of glamorising it," Rina Saeed Khan Satti, an environmental activist and chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board said.

Earlier this month, police arrested a man in the northwestern city of Abbottabad for intentionally starting a forest fire as a background for a video.

