Viral video: Pakistani 'reporter' plunges into sea to measure depth, internet calls him new 'Chand Nawab'

screengrab

New Delhi: A recent video originating from Karachi, Pakistan, has set the internet abuzz with its uproarious and unconventional content, quickly becoming a sensation on various social media platforms. The video showcases a middle-aged man who takes the concept of "live reporting" to a whole new level, delivering a weather report that will leave viewers in stitches. His enthusiastic demeanor and unique approach instantly grab attention.

In the viral clip, the man, self-identified as Abdul Rehman Khan, undertakes the task of providing a lively weather update, going beyond the standard approach of reporting. He delves into the intricacies of the sea, discussing its depth in a comical and exaggerated manner. But the real surprise comes when, without hesitation, he jumps right into the water while clutching his microphone, continuing his report seamlessly from within the sea itself. With playful antics, he even attempts to go underwater, showcasing his commitment to delivering an entertaining performance.

Accompanied by his cameraman, Taimur Khan from Abdul Rehman News in Karachi, the man showcases a delightful combination of humor, creativity, and improvisation. However, the veracity of his professional credentials as a reporter remains unverified, leaving viewers to speculate whether he is a genuine journalist or simply an individual who crafted the video for entertainment purposes.

This amusing incident brings to mind the unforgettable Chand Nawab, a Pakistani TV reporter who achieved widespread fame through a video uploaded in 2008. Chand Nawab's live report from a bustling Karachi railway station during the festive chaos of Eid was repeatedly interrupted by passersby, leading to his increasing frustration. The video capturing his exasperation and encounters with interruptions went viral, accumulating millions of views. Inspired by the popularity of the video, Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan even incorporated a character named Chand Nawab, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in the 2015 movie 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' paying homage to his viral fame.

The humorous video featuring Abdul Rehman Khan has generated a significant number of comments across social media platforms, with the majority of viewers finding it highly entertaining. One user marvels at his commitment, exclaiming, "Gazab commitment," applauding the man's dedication to his role. Another user simply states, "hahahaha too good journalism," emphasizing the hilarity and lightheartedness of the video.