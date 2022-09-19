Viral video: Pakistani passenger tries to break plane's window mid-air, punches seats inside flight

Screengrab from the viral video

A shocking video is going viral on social media wherein a passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Peshawar-Dubai PK-283 flight can be seen creating a ruckus.

The video shows the man suddenly started punching the seats and kicking the aircraft’s window. Reports suggest that the passenger created a ruckus inside the plane after he was stopped from offering Namaz on the flight. The video also shows the flight crew trying to calm the man as he indulges in erratic behaviour.

Watch the viral video here:

A passenger created extreme chaos on a PIA flight for not letting him offer Namaz Pakistan pic.twitter.com/JqpjEUA7YA September 19, 2022

According to reports, when the flight landed in Dubai, the passenger was taken into preventive custody and then deported back to Pakistan.

