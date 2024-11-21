A video of a Pakistani man's online job interview met an unexpected twist during the questioning. Let's check out.

A video of a Pakistani man's online job interview met an unexpected twist when the interviewee displayed hilarious facial expressions during the questioning, not knowing his camera was on!

Yes, you read that right! The video has been being circulated all over the social media, and netizens are in splits.

The viral clip, shared by an Instagram page under the name 'mashable India', begins with the man answering questions asked during the interview process. The interviewer first asked him to introduce himself.

"Asalam Valekum. Please introduce yourself", the interviewer said, to which, the man replied, "Valekum Asalam! My name is Huzaifa and I recently graduated from FAST with a degree in computer science".

Next thing you see is the interviewee doing amusing facial expressions, unaware of the fact that he left his camera on. The interviewer was quick to point that out, saying, "Aapka camera on hai" (Your camera is on).

"alert: Don't try this in your own interviews", the clip was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

While some netizens claimed that the incident was all "scripted", many others found it hysterical.

"Scripted", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Dude let his intrusive thoughts win".

A third hilariously wrote, "He has a computer science degree and doesn't know his camera is on. take his degree back"