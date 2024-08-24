Twitter
Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 places to visit in India for Janmashtami celebrations

LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

Kangana Ranaut says she faced 'conspiracies' against her while casting for Emergency: 'Actors I approached were told…'

Viral

Viral video: Pakistani man feeds lion bare-handed, internet erupts in outrage

A viral video showing a Pakistani man feeding raw meat to a giant lion with his bare hands inside a closed enclosure has sparked outrage online.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

Viral video: Pakistani man feeds lion bare-handed, internet erupts in outrage
A viral video of a Pakistani man feeding raw meat to a massive lion with his bare hands in a closed enclosure has stirred a wave of outrage across social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by user @miansaqib363, has amassed over 7,000 likes but left viewers shocked and concerned for both the man’s safety and the welfare of the animal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mian Saqib (@miansaqib363)

In the video, the man can be seen casually offering raw meat to the giant predator with no protective barrier, sparking immediate backlash. Many users have criticized the reckless behavior, calling it a dangerous stunt that puts both humans and animals at risk. The video has triggered a heated discussion online about the ethics and dangers of such actions, with people questioning whether the man was trained or licensed to handle such a wild animal.

The video has left many viewers angry and concerned, with animal welfare advocates especially vocal about the potential harm to the lion and the man. Social media platforms have seen a flood of comments, many of which expressed outrage over the apparent disregard for safety.

One user wrote, “This is not bravery, this is just stupidity! What if the lion had reacted differently? People need to stop trying to go viral with such dangerous acts.”

Another said, “This kind of behavior should not be glorified or encouraged. It sets a dangerous example.”

A third wrote, “Where are the authorities? This should be illegal. Lions are not pets.”

A fourth commented, “This video is so disturbing. It’s risky for the man and unfair to the lion.”

Another user wrote, “He’s lucky the lion didn’t attack. This could have ended in tragedy.”

A sixth said, “This is why we need stricter laws on private ownership of wild animals.”

