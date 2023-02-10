Viral video: Pakistani girl sets internet ablaze with her sizzling dance to 'Jhalla Wallah' song

screengrab

New Delhi: Many Bollywood songs have crossed boundaries, and videos of people grooving to Hindi songs or creating their own beautiful renditions can be found on the internet. From a video of a Pakistani girl dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit song to a Nepali boy dancing to Asha Bhosle's peppy song Sharara to Jay Sean's hilarious version of Jhoot Bole Kauwa Kaate, social media is flooded with vclips of people dancing to various Bollywood songs. Now, a video of a Pakistani girl dancing to Arjun Kapoor's popular song 'Jhalla Wallah' from Ishaqzaade movie has emerged online, and it is receiving much love from Internet users. The now-viral video was shared by a page called @ovs.films.

In the short yet awesome clip, a Pakistani girl donning a beautiful green outfit danced to the iconic song from the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. She shook a leg to the catchy beats of the track and set the dance floor on fire with her energetic performance. Her killer expressions are on point and should not miss out on watching this clip.

Since being shared on January 1, the video has raked up more than 138,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Instagram users absoluely loved her dance and flooded the comment section with heartwarming praises for the girl.

“Omg! This is fantastic soooo cute," wrote one Instagram user. "She is so cute," said another. "Beautiful," a third said. "Adorable..." said a fourth.