Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Calm Down' song, netizens call her 'sexy'

This time she can be seen lip-syncing to Selena Gomez's popular hit song 'Calm Down'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Viral video: Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Calm Down' song, netizens call her 'sexy'
screengrab

New Delhi: The remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' has become an epic trending song since a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing at a wedding went viral. The viral dance performance has become an instant hit, and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to recreate it. Amid this,  her fan page has now shared yet another video of Ayesha that has piqued people's interest.  This time she can be seen lip-syncing to Selena Gomez's popular hit song 'Calm Down'. The clip was posted by user @_.oyee_ayesha_ on Instagram and has received over 23,000 likes so far.

The viral video shows Ayesha dressed in a beautiful brown sweater and lip-syncing to Selena Gomez's 'Calm Down' song. Her facial expressions were spot-on, and you should definitely check out the video.

The video obviously went viral with over 23,000 likes after being shared online. Netizens clearly loved the video, and their mixed reactions flooded the comments section.

Here are some internet users' comments:

"You are looking so sexy," one user commented. "Bahut achi lag rahi ho aap," said one user. "This is adorable, you are very cute... I am impressed," another person said. "Wowwww loved it," said a third Instagram user. Many people decked the comment section with fire emoticons.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: New four-lane flyover planned in Lucknow; details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.