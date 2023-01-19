Viral video: Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Calm Down' song, netizens call her 'sexy'

screengrab

New Delhi: The remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' has become an epic trending song since a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing at a wedding went viral. The viral dance performance has become an instant hit, and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to recreate it. Amid this, her fan page has now shared yet another video of Ayesha that has piqued people's interest. This time she can be seen lip-syncing to Selena Gomez's popular hit song 'Calm Down'. The clip was posted by user @_.oyee_ayesha_ on Instagram and has received over 23,000 likes so far.

The viral video shows Ayesha dressed in a beautiful brown sweater and lip-syncing to Selena Gomez's 'Calm Down' song. Her facial expressions were spot-on, and you should definitely check out the video.

The video obviously went viral with over 23,000 likes after being shared online. Netizens clearly loved the video, and their mixed reactions flooded the comments section.

Here are some internet users' comments:

"You are looking so sexy," one user commented. "Bahut achi lag rahi ho aap," said one user. "This is adorable, you are very cute... I am impressed," another person said. "Wowwww loved it," said a third Instagram user. Many people decked the comment section with fire emoticons.