Viral video: Internet is again bowled over by Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncing to 'Bahut Pyar Karte Hain' song

This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to Anuradha Paudwal's 'Bahut Pyar Karte Hain' from 'Saajan' movie has surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

New Delhi: Since a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's "Mera Dil Ye Pukare" at a wedding went viral, the remixed version of the popular song has become trendy. The viral dance performance sparked social media interest, and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to recreate it. Ayesha is making headlines once more. This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to Anuradha Paudwal's 'Bahut Pyar Karte Hain' from 'Saajan' movie has surfaced on the internet. The clip was shared by user @pinchofvibe  on the photo-sharing platform and has received over 1,200 likes so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mona Darling (@pinchofvibe)

Ayesha can be seen wearing a beautiful attire and lip-syncing to the lyrics of the retro song in the Instagram video. Her facial features were bang on the money, and you should definitely watch the clip.

After being shared online, the video clip received over 22,000 views. Netizens clearly couldn't get enough of the video and flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here are some comments from internet users:

"Without makeup, ye kesi lagti hai," one user wrote. "Now this is cool," one person said. "This is amazing," said another. "Awwwww how adorable," a third Instagram user commented.  Many people added fire emoticons to the viral video.

Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh's brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
