Viral video: Internet is again bowled over by Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncing to 'Bahut Pyar Karte Hain' song

New Delhi: Since a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's "Mera Dil Ye Pukare" at a wedding went viral, the remixed version of the popular song has become trendy. The viral dance performance sparked social media interest, and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to recreate it. Ayesha is making headlines once more. This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to Anuradha Paudwal's 'Bahut Pyar Karte Hain' from 'Saajan' movie has surfaced on the internet. The clip was shared by user @pinchofvibe on the photo-sharing platform and has received over 1,200 likes so far.

Ayesha can be seen wearing a beautiful attire and lip-syncing to the lyrics of the retro song in the Instagram video. Her facial features were bang on the money, and you should definitely watch the clip.

After being shared online, the video clip received over 22,000 views. Netizens clearly couldn't get enough of the video and flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here are some comments from internet users:

"Without makeup, ye kesi lagti hai," one user wrote. "Now this is cool," one person said. "This is amazing," said another. "Awwwww how adorable," a third Instagram user commented. Many people added fire emoticons to the viral video.