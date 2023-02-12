Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Pakistani girl Ayesha in black outfit lip-syncs to 'Isq Risk' song, netizens call her 'husn pari'

This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's popular song 'Isq Risk' from 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Viral video: Pakistani girl Ayesha in black outfit lip-syncs to 'Isq Risk' song, netizens call her 'husn pari'
screengrab

New Delhi: Remember Ayesha? A Pakistani woman who rose to instant fame and stardom after a clip of her grooving to Lata Mangeshkar’s popular Bollywood track Mera Dil Ye Pukare went epic viral last year. Now the 18-year-old girl is again making headlines as her fan page has shared yet another video of Ayesha that has grabbed eyeballs online. This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's popular song 'Isq Risk' from 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' movie. And, without a doubt, it went viral within a few hours of being posted. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A Y E S H A (@__oyee_ayesha)

In the clip shared on Instagram, the 18-year-old internet sensation can be seen wearing a beautiful black outfit while lip-syncing to the catchy lyrics of the song.

The video quickly went viral after being shared online, garnering over 17,000 views. The mixed reactions in the comments section show that netizens clearly enjoyed the video.

Here are some internet users' comments:

"Husn ki pari," one user wrote. "This is really cool," one person said. "This is incredible," said another. "Awwwwwwww how adorable," said a third Instagram user.

Earlier also a video of Ayesha lip-syncing to Selena Gomez's popular hit song 'Calm Down' went crazy viral on the internet. If you haven't seen the clip, watch it here:

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.