Viral video: Pakistani girl Ayesha in black outfit lip-syncs to 'Isq Risk' song, netizens call her 'husn pari'

screengrab

New Delhi: Remember Ayesha? A Pakistani woman who rose to instant fame and stardom after a clip of her grooving to Lata Mangeshkar’s popular Bollywood track Mera Dil Ye Pukare went epic viral last year. Now the 18-year-old girl is again making headlines as her fan page has shared yet another video of Ayesha that has grabbed eyeballs online. This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's popular song 'Isq Risk' from 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' movie. And, without a doubt, it went viral within a few hours of being posted.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the 18-year-old internet sensation can be seen wearing a beautiful black outfit while lip-syncing to the catchy lyrics of the song.

The video quickly went viral after being shared online, garnering over 17,000 views. The mixed reactions in the comments section show that netizens clearly enjoyed the video.

Here are some internet users' comments:

"Husn ki pari," one user wrote. "This is really cool," one person said. "This is incredible," said another. "Awwwwwwww how adorable," said a third Instagram user.

Earlier also a video of Ayesha lip-syncing to Selena Gomez's popular hit song 'Calm Down' went crazy viral on the internet. If you haven't seen the clip, watch it here: