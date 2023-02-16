Viral video: Pakistani couple sets stage on fire with energetic dance on 'Chokra Jawaan'

screengrab

New Delhi: Wedding dances are unquestionably one of the wedding's highlights. While some people practise and perform their dance, there are many in-between moments when people perform impromptu dances. One such dance video has recently gone viral on the internet. The short and entertaining video shows a Pakistani couple dancing to Arjun Kapoor's popular song Chokra Jawaan from the 'Ishaqzaade' film. The video is shared on YouTube by channel named @Laibybaby and it has accumulated more than 8.8 million views till now.

The short video shows the Pakistani couple dancing to catchy beats of the song in a wholesome way. As the song goes on, they both groove energetically and match their killer steps with the lyrics. The people around them seemed to be delighted and were cheering for them.

The video garnered over eight million views after being shared online. Netizens thoroughly loved watching the clip and showered their love in the comments section.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“Funfact: we are imaging ourselves doing this dance in future,” commented a user. “You guys set the bars really high...no matter how many Times I watch this I'm loving this every time..you guys are awesome ... killed it,” expressed another. “Was searching this full dance vedio from a long time finally got butt literally y guys rocked it yrr I had watched this many times butt still can't get over this I just loved ittt ” shared a third. “This dance clip got so viral... Finally i got the clipa you both are so amazing,” wrote a fourth.