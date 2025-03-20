A video of their stunning performance, shared by Ajwa Ashfaq on Instagram, has gone viral for its remarkable attention to detail.

Cinema’s magic never fades, and Mughal-e-Azam remains a timeless masterpiece. Recently, students from Government College University (GCU), Lahore, brought this classic back to life by recreating the iconic Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya scene, leaving the internet in awe.

A video of their stunning performance, shared by Ajwa Ashfaq on Instagram, has gone viral for its remarkable attention to detail. The Dramatics Club of GCU staged the legendary moment where Anarkali, originally played by Madhubala, boldly declares her love for Prince Salim through dance, defying Emperor Akbar. Their performance beautifully captured the grandeur and emotion of the original.

Watch here

Netizens reaction

Social media users showered praise, with many expressing nostalgia and admiration. “Mughal-e-Azam is my all-time favourite,” one user wrote, while another commented, “This gave me goosebumps.” The video also received love from across the border, celebrating the shared cultural legacy of Bollywood.

Also read: Viral video: LKG students prepare tea in school, internet calls it 'wholesome'; WATCH