Beautiful Pakistani bride dances gracefully to Bole Chudiyan with squad, viral video mesmerizes internet

New Delhi: It's a joy like no other to perform at a wedding. But do you know what adds to the excitement and allure? When it's your own wedding! And the Pakistani bride, who has recently gone viral as a result of a viral video on Instagram, has this covered. And there's a good chance that this video will make you smile.

The video begins with an energetic and enthusiastic bride at her wedding venue. She is surrounded by her loving and radiant friends, who are all getting ready for the performance of a lifetime. The squad can be seen dancing to Bole Chudiyan song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham film. But it is definitely the bride whose energetic performance has swept people on the Internet off their feet!

After being shared online on January 13, the clip garnered close to 2,000 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the bride and her squad and flooded the comments box with their sweet reactions.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "This is the most beautiful and adorable video on the gram." Another person added, "Wow this is so so good" "This was the best choreography I ever saw," said a third. A fourth person posted, "These girls are so beautiful." Many others reacted to the video by using heart and fire emojis.